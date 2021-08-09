© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The UK Government Knew Fear Wouldn't Be Enough!
Follow
0
Share
Report
171 views • August 09, 2021
The covid scamdemic is the worlds biggest psyop as we know. Let's take a look at the UK governments approach to it using psychologists to plan out and manage so much of it! Let's dig in!!
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at [email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at [email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.