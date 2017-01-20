[Jan 20, 2017] Flat Earth and Atmospheric Magnification (short version) (28.6K views on YouTube!)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jan 20, 2017] Flat Earth and Atmospheric Magnification (short version)
Experts in optics and weather have concluded that "the atmosphere really does act like a lens." What type of lens? A convex lens. What does a convex lens do? It magnifies. Is this the reason why the lower portion of ships and buildings can't be seen or is it do to the alleged curvature of the Earth?
Here are a few links to check out:
Skyline Skeptics - http://www.abc57.com/story/31830937/skyline-skepticism-the-lake-michigan-mirage
Full Day Time Lapse Superior Mirage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyLzdQFU3Og
Boats Over the Curve 100% DEBUNKED Flat Earth Confirmed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzeUhc8xQ3U
Proving the Earth is not Flat 1 - Part 1 - The Horizon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzeUhc8xQ3U
The PNG file I referred to of the cityscape that you can download to do your own tests with: http://www.testingtheglobe.com/images/cityscape.png
