The World's Money System Part 2: The Theology of the Antichrist System

This week’s message is on a subject that many Christians think is boring because they don’t care about the belief system of Satan’s people. But it is important to remember that every political system has a religious theology that will shape the thinking of the leadership and the masses to which it is presented.

It isn't merely enough to know they are evil and leave it at that; it is hard to oppose the Antichrist system if we don't know how they think and the kind of religious conviction they possess. Their belief system will shape every aspect of life, not only in the future, but also right now. Understanding this truth will help you comprehend why this regime is going to be so evil.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1270.pdf

RLJ-1270 -- DECEMBER 26, 2010

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