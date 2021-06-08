Is Biden A Super Predator? (K-von asks you to vote in the comments)

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DO NOT MESS WITH KIDS. Checkout Biden's patterns. Watch closely how uncomfortable the children are. Share this w/ a leftist and ask them to explain it to you.
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