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A Poetic Reminder of the Truth of Who You Really Are || WITNESS || a soul message
Fight For The Sky
Fight For The Sky
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74 views • April 18, 2022
We are the awareness behind our thoughts. We are the experiencer and the experience. We take most things too seriously and a few things not seriously enough. No one else has ever or will ever experience this world in the way that you do. We should both appreciate it and guide this awareness we were given. The sharpening of one consciousness can eventually bring everything into focus.
(Turn on captions if you would like subtitles.)
I would like to put this poem in the category of "modern wisdom from an old soul". It sounds so trite and corny, unfortunately. I am no self-proclaimed guru, I assure you. I am just a girl who uses words and rhymes to express both the thoughts I create and the ones that come to me sometimes when I let them. I have written on so many topics as I have been using this medium as a journal for myself for quite a while. This channel is the culmination of words from an unknown poet. I am always seeking truth, and in seeking I have found that most truth is elusive and ever-changing. Our core values can be a grounding force in this tumultuous tide that is life. I use words as my paint brush because they have always been my friend, and they define us just as we define them.


*** If you would like to talk to someone and get another perspective, I am offering a few new clients very affordable hourly rates for coaching and listening as a human being who wants to genuinely help another (available times may vary)
"Finding our way to peace might be the bravest thing we ever do." - Breauna Michelle
If you are curious at all and would like more information, I will send you more details if you email me at [email protected]

If you would like to donate to this channel at any point, it is always appreciated.
paypal.me/breaunamichelle


Thank You:
Audacity Free Audio Software
OBS Free Recording Software
VSDC Free Video Editor
Winamp with Milkdrop audio visualizer (free)
YouTube Audio Library: Interplanetary Alignment by NoMBe

#fightforthesky #spirituality #philosophy
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spiritualinspirationspiritualityconsciousnessartsoulwritermeaningpoetrycreative writingpurposepoethigher selfstory teller
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy