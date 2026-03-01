Israel is published a video of today's strikes on Tehran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel is publishing a video of today's strikes on Tehran.
Adding:
IDF spokesperson in a statement: We eliminated 40 Iranian commanders in a minute
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz:
"From now on, a continuous air bridge will operate to carry out powerful strikes on targets in Tehran".
⚡️The US and Israel are attacking western Iran - strikes are reported in the areas of Ahvaz, Hamadan, Kermanshah, and Urmia.
⚡️Ali Larijani, Secretary General of Iran's National Security Council and the leading figure in the Iranian leadership, responds to Trump's threat in capital letters, just as Trump writes:
Yesterday Iran launched missiles at the United States and Israel, and they did hit. Today we will hit them with a force they have never experienced.
Adding:
UK Defence Secretary:
Two missiles were launched towards Cyprus, where thousands of British troops are stationed.