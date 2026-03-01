Israel is published a video of today's strikes on Tehran

Israel is publishing a video of today's strikes on Tehran.

Adding:

IDF spokesperson in a statement: We eliminated 40 Iranian commanders in a minute

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz:

"From now on, a continuous air bridge will operate to carry out powerful strikes on targets in Tehran".

⚡️The US and Israel are attacking western Iran - strikes are reported in the areas of Ahvaz, Hamadan, Kermanshah, and Urmia.

⚡️Ali Larijani, Secretary General of Iran's National Security Council and the leading figure in the Iranian leadership, responds to Trump's threat in capital letters, just as Trump writes:

Yesterday Iran launched missiles at the United States and Israel, and they did hit. Today we will hit them with a force they have never experienced.

Adding:

UK Defence Secretary:

Two missiles were launched towards Cyprus, where thousands of British troops are stationed.