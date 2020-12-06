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Association - Windy & Like Always - (Video Stereo Remaster - 1967) - Bubblerock - HD
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39 views • December 06, 2020
Here is a fantastic Bubblerock video tribute to
the great soft rock pop band of the mid and late 1960s,
The Association.
With their great hit "Windy"
and fantastic LP track "Like Always"
from 1967.
This was a great 60's band that did really nice love and spiritual songs
I remastered the video and music form TV appearance
and added really cool rare pics of the band ...
For the TV appearance I add efx background of heavenly sky.
The video came out great !!!
Come and check out my other 800 Bubblerock videos I did
at my Youtub channels - danbanrock1
Peace,
Dan
the great soft rock pop band of the mid and late 1960s,
The Association.
With their great hit "Windy"
and fantastic LP track "Like Always"
from 1967.
This was a great 60's band that did really nice love and spiritual songs
I remastered the video and music form TV appearance
and added really cool rare pics of the band ...
For the TV appearance I add efx background of heavenly sky.
The video came out great !!!
Come and check out my other 800 Bubblerock videos I did
at my Youtub channels - danbanrock1
Peace,
Dan
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