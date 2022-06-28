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Baby Denied Heart Transplant Due To Vaccine Status Medical Complex Sentences Baby To Death
High Hopes
High Hopes
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75 views • June 28, 2022

Stew Peters Show.


Hospitals are following in the Eugenic footsteps of Nazi Germany. Naomi Wolf tells the heartbreaking story of a baby denied a heart transplant surgery because she was unvaccinated. Hospitals are now following in the steps of eugenics as they are deciding that unvaccinated children are LESS VALUABLE than children who ARE vaccinated.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1a7gqc-baby-denied-heart-transplant-due-to-vaccine-status-medical-complex-sentence.html


Keywords
healthchildrenmedicineunvaxxedheart transplanteugenicsbabyunvaccinatednaomi wolfsentenced to deathcoviddeniedstew petershospital murdervax statusmedical complexless valuable
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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