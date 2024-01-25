Create New Account
Ann Vandersteel: The Enigmatic & Brilliant Dr. Simon Goddek
Meet Dr. Simon Goddek, brilliant, enigmatic and a scientist who claims he is on the spectrum. Simon never misses an opportunity to lay the truth out – on anything. A blistering X feed, unapologetic and happy to live in the jungle..this conversation will lead to more…lots more is coming.


1.15.2024 Ann Vandersteel: The Enigmatic & Brilliant Dr. Simon Goddek

https://annvandersteel.com

https://annvandersteel.substack.com


FEATURING:

1. DR. SIMON GODDECK

a. https://twitter.com/goddeketal

b. https://www.drgoddek.com/

c. https://sunfluencer.com/

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

