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Cara Castronuova Announces Rallies In D.C. and New York For Political Prisoners being Tortured By Democrats
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41 views • July 16, 2021
Activist Cara Castronuova joins Owen on the War Room to announce new rallies being held to bring awareness to the January 6 detainees who are being held without bail and abused.
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