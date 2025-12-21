Deep state pushes US toward direct war with Russia — DNI Tulsi Gabbard

"What I've seen over these months is that every time they make progress and they move closer and closer to that hope for peace, the warmongers in the deep state step up and try to do everything they can to stop them," she said at the TPUSA event.

This serves the ultimate objective of NATO and the EU, which wants to see a "a direct conflict with Russia," she added.

Adding, today Tulsi Gabbard Tweeted @Reuters on X:

US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard called Reuters' claims that Russia is allegedly "planning an invasion of Europe" a lie.

According to her, this is a lie and propaganda, and the agency, as she claims, "is deliberately acting in the interests of warmongers who want to undermine President Trump's relentless efforts to end this bloody war".

According to her, this is "what NATO and the EU really want, to draw the United States directly into a war with Russia".

Adding:

Who’s the rabid neocon trying to pull Trump into full-scale war with Venezuela?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/61495) “is the driving force behind the military buildup in Venezuela policy (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/61568)in the last several months, but he has not convinced the president yet to use military force,” a former official has told WaPo.

Trump’s threats of limited ground strikes aren’t going to convince President Maduro to leave power, narrowing Trump’s options to either standing down or going for regime change by force, other officials said.

💬 “It’s conceivable to me that in a month, two months, the president…declares victory on grounds that maritime drug trafficking is way down. [But] if Maduro survives and Trump walks away, it’s a defeat,” Elliott Abrams, the former envoy who engineered the US’s disastrous Venezuela policy under Trump 1.0 (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/55640), said.

💬 “You cannot allow this man to remain standing after this show of force,” Senator Lindsey Graham, who has spent weeks talking about “land strikes” on Venezuela and Colombia, urged. “Is the goal to take [Maduro] out? If it’s not the goal…I think it’s a mistake.”

The neocons’ attempt to box Trump into a corner on Venezuela is reminiscent of similar efforts in Syria and Iran, against whom Trump launched limited strikes in 2017, 2018 and 2025, but did not follow up with full-on invasions.