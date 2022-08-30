Trauma & PTSD - Natural Treatment Options - Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

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0:00 Introduction
1:50 Talk Therapy & Drugs
3:30 Neurofeedback
5:01 Vagus Nerve Stimulation
5:46 EMDR
8:19 Loving-Kindness Meditation (Metta)
9:11 Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT)
11:11 Forgiveness
13:21 Brain Stimulation
16:19 Gratitude
17:15 Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Biofeedback
19:20 Curcumin
20:04 Magnesium
21:33 Melatonin
23:02 NSI-189 Research
23:58 Additional Research