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#AlexJonesShow HR1: Deep State Terror Attacks Imminent/Sleeper Cells Activated
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350 views • January 17, 2021
The Alex Jones Show Emergency Saturday Broadcast! (Hour 1) - Commercial Free - 1-16-21
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Antifa dressed as patriots preparing to stage mass shootings/bombings. Biden plans to use horrific events to launch nationwide gun confiscation.
On this live Saturday transmission, Alex Jones breaks down how the Deep State is poised to unleash false flag attacks at the Capitol using Antifa and the Q Anon movement to set the stage for Joe Biden to implement nationwide gun confiscation.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
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6
Antifa dressed as patriots preparing to stage mass shootings/bombings. Biden plans to use horrific events to launch nationwide gun confiscation.
On this live Saturday transmission, Alex Jones breaks down how the Deep State is poised to unleash false flag attacks at the Capitol using Antifa and the Q Anon movement to set the stage for Joe Biden to implement nationwide gun confiscation.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://linktr.ee/TheResistance1776
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