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Badge Of Honor
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0 view • June 08, 2022
Do you think you are a follower of Jesus? Do you want to be a follower of Jesus? Here is what you should expect and the words from Jesus on how how you should react. Just remember the time in this life is short, but eternity is forever : )
Click the link to watch a longer video called "Can You Endure The Persecution Jesus Went Through?": https://bit.ly/3umWxQs
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click the link to watch a longer video called "Can You Endure The Persecution Jesus Went Through?": https://bit.ly/3umWxQs
For inquiries email [email protected]
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