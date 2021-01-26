© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rico Brouwer & Willem Engel: Lockdowns, Resignations, & Civil War in Netherlands?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
270 views • January 26, 2021
Podcaster Rico Brouwers and activist Willem Engel from the Netherlands discuss COVID19 and the Great Reset, including the Climate Adaptation Summit 2001 which features the "Build Back Better" usual suspects. They discuss the ongoing lockdown protests and riots in the Netherlands, which is experiencing its first curfew since WWII. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his cabinet have stepped down due to a scandal, but continue in power and openly flaunt civil liberties with gusto. One mayor has said that they're on the road to "civil war". We also discuss censorship, deplatforming, and the road ahead.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
**Photo Credit: Remco Koers
Show Notes
Mayor Jorritsma van Eindhoven: 'This is how we are on our way to civil war' https://www.rtlnieuws.nl/nieuws/nederland/artikel/5210604/burgemeester-jorritsma-eindhoven-burgeroorlog-corona-rellen
Climate Adaptation Summit 2021 https://www.cas2021.com
Rico Brouwer Websites
Potkaars https://potkaars.nl
Many Stream Media https://potkaars.nl/manystreammedia
Potkaars Temporary YouTube (Another Voice) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkxRwqxtHR4ttIvBte7AzDw
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/ricobrouwer
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/potkaars
Willem Engel Websites
Viruswaarheid (Virus Truth) https://viruswaarheid.nl
Viruswaarheid YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtPQTw3iUHIWklTi4-TmKNg
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/willem_engel
About Rico Brouwer & Potkaars
Potkaars is citizen journalism via podcast with a candle in a jar, a guitar, a webcam (for those who want an image) and integrally recorded conversations with guests and a positive story. They are made by Rico Brouwer from Almere. Usually in my studio at home, sometimes on location such as at a demonstration. Since the 2008 financial crisis, I've been trying to read and listen to podcasts a lot to find out and understand what's going on around me in the world you don't hear about on TV. The podcast has existed since December 20, 2018 with a broadcast every week about activism, (geo) politics and what is current. "Potkaars - talk to everyone" who does things, activists and specialists who provide interpretation. People who give me hope. Potkaars is the report of my search.
"If the power in the Netherlands lies in The Hague, then perhaps the way to make things better is through politics?'' I would try and so I became a politician in the 2017 House of Representatives elections: candidate # 3 and campaign leader for the Pirate Party. After those elections, I continued as an activist with "Real Fairytales". In music these are the reverse of fake news: the difficult themes in fun songs.
In 2018 I became a journalist. Now I do interviews with specialists on all subjects from all over the world. What my guests share is a message of hope.
About Willem Engel
Willem Engel has made a scientific career as a Bio Pharmaceutical scientist after graduating from Leiden University in 2001. [1] In 2008 he left the world of science. Since then he has been teaching dance in his own studio DA Dance Studio in Rotterdam.
Mr. Jeroen S. Pols graduated in 2003 with a specialization in criminal law. Since then he has mainly conducted administrative and civil proceedings. For the past 17 years, he has litigated against governments that are not so careful with laws and regulations.
The numerous procedures surrounding the RIECs have attracted regular attention in recent years. The focus of the proceedings is on the unlawfulness of the integrated approach, in which the cooperating authorities structurally set aside legislation and regulations and violate civil rights.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
**Photo Credit: Remco Koers
Show Notes
Mayor Jorritsma van Eindhoven: 'This is how we are on our way to civil war' https://www.rtlnieuws.nl/nieuws/nederland/artikel/5210604/burgemeester-jorritsma-eindhoven-burgeroorlog-corona-rellen
Climate Adaptation Summit 2021 https://www.cas2021.com
Rico Brouwer Websites
Potkaars https://potkaars.nl
Many Stream Media https://potkaars.nl/manystreammedia
Potkaars Temporary YouTube (Another Voice) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkxRwqxtHR4ttIvBte7AzDw
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/ricobrouwer
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/potkaars
Willem Engel Websites
Viruswaarheid (Virus Truth) https://viruswaarheid.nl
Viruswaarheid YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtPQTw3iUHIWklTi4-TmKNg
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/willem_engel
About Rico Brouwer & Potkaars
Potkaars is citizen journalism via podcast with a candle in a jar, a guitar, a webcam (for those who want an image) and integrally recorded conversations with guests and a positive story. They are made by Rico Brouwer from Almere. Usually in my studio at home, sometimes on location such as at a demonstration. Since the 2008 financial crisis, I've been trying to read and listen to podcasts a lot to find out and understand what's going on around me in the world you don't hear about on TV. The podcast has existed since December 20, 2018 with a broadcast every week about activism, (geo) politics and what is current. "Potkaars - talk to everyone" who does things, activists and specialists who provide interpretation. People who give me hope. Potkaars is the report of my search.
"If the power in the Netherlands lies in The Hague, then perhaps the way to make things better is through politics?'' I would try and so I became a politician in the 2017 House of Representatives elections: candidate # 3 and campaign leader for the Pirate Party. After those elections, I continued as an activist with "Real Fairytales". In music these are the reverse of fake news: the difficult themes in fun songs.
In 2018 I became a journalist. Now I do interviews with specialists on all subjects from all over the world. What my guests share is a message of hope.
About Willem Engel
Willem Engel has made a scientific career as a Bio Pharmaceutical scientist after graduating from Leiden University in 2001. [1] In 2008 he left the world of science. Since then he has been teaching dance in his own studio DA Dance Studio in Rotterdam.
Mr. Jeroen S. Pols graduated in 2003 with a specialization in criminal law. Since then he has mainly conducted administrative and civil proceedings. For the past 17 years, he has litigated against governments that are not so careful with laws and regulations.
The numerous procedures surrounding the RIECs have attracted regular attention in recent years. The focus of the proceedings is on the unlawfulness of the integrated approach, in which the cooperating authorities structurally set aside legislation and regulations and violate civil rights.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.