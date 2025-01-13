BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli Occupation Special Forces Assassinate Jaafar Dabbasah
The Zionist occupation forces assassinated the young man Jaafar Dabbasah, 40 years old, from the village of Badhan northeast of Nablus city after special forces entered the town and opened fire on him with live ammunition while he was in front of his house. It is worth noting that martyr Dabbasah had been previously detained and was wanted for more than 15 months.Stand up: Israeli special forces assassinated former prisoner Jaafar Dabbasah, 40 years old, from the town of Bedia northeast of Nablus, after a pursuit that lasted more than 15 months.

Interview: Nabil Dabbasah, the martyr's cousin

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 07/01/2025 

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

palestinegazawest bankal-aqsa flood
