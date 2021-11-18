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Professor Kevin Barrett - Ph.D. Arabist-Islamologist - Truth Jihad
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13 views • November 18, 2021
Dr. Kevin Barrett, a Ph.D. Arabist-Islamologist, is one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror.
He is host of TRUTH JIHAD RADIO; a hard driving weekly radio show funded by listener donations at Patreon.com and FALSE FLAG WEEKLY NEWS (FFWN); a audio-video show produced by Tony Hall, Allan Reese, and Kevin himself. FFWN is funded through FundRazr.
He also has appeared many times on Fox, CNN, PBS and other broadcast outlets, and has inspired feature stories and op-eds in the New York Times, the Christian Science Monitor, the Chicago Tribune, and other leading publications.
Dr. Barrett has taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin; where he ran for Congress in 2008. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, author, and talk radio host.
https://www.amazon.com/Kevin-Barrett/e/B002HOWZAK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
http://www.truthjihad.com/
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Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkLnBvZGJlYW4uY29tL2FkZHlhZGRzL2ZlZWQueG1s
iTunes Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/public-intelligence/id1550864343
Player FM: https://player.fm/series/public-intelligence
ListenNotes : https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/public-intelligence-addy-adds-4BmbwFsXaHK/
iHeartRadio Podcasts: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-one-mind-one-world-77149739/
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He is host of TRUTH JIHAD RADIO; a hard driving weekly radio show funded by listener donations at Patreon.com and FALSE FLAG WEEKLY NEWS (FFWN); a audio-video show produced by Tony Hall, Allan Reese, and Kevin himself. FFWN is funded through FundRazr.
He also has appeared many times on Fox, CNN, PBS and other broadcast outlets, and has inspired feature stories and op-eds in the New York Times, the Christian Science Monitor, the Chicago Tribune, and other leading publications.
Dr. Barrett has taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin; where he ran for Congress in 2008. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, author, and talk radio host.
https://www.amazon.com/Kevin-Barrett/e/B002HOWZAK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
http://www.truthjihad.com/
https://www.addyadds.one/
Telegram: https://www.t.me/oneaddyadds
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR8UoUPvixzHTDPv_qkF7wg
FACEBOOK: HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ONEADDYADDS
TWITTER: HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/ONEADDYADDS
BITCHUTE: HTTPS://WWW.BITCHUTE.COM/CHANNEL/BGELNAOKAOII/
PAYPAL: HTTPS://PAYPAL.ME/ONEADDYADDS
PATREON: HTTPS://WWW.PATREON.COM/ADDYADDS
VENMO: HTTPS://VENMO.COM/ADDYADDS
SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
UGE TUBE: HTTPS://UGETUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
BRANDNEWTUBE: HTTPS://BRANDNEWTUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
RUMBLE: HTTPS://RUMBLE.COM/C/ADDYADDS
Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
Free 4K Youtube Video Downloader: https://www.4kdownload.com/?ref=adakinolsen
Rumble Video Referral Link: https://rumble.com/register/AddyAdds/
Melon App Referral Link (Like Streamyard but cheaper!) https://melonapp.com?ref=addyadds
https://cash.app/$AddyAdds
B T C : 19LZoqmcHjxTnxs5tHv5qpgo971iD3vXVH
Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkLnBvZGJlYW4uY29tL2FkZHlhZGRzL2ZlZWQueG1s
iTunes Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/public-intelligence/id1550864343
Player FM: https://player.fm/series/public-intelligence
ListenNotes : https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/public-intelligence-addy-adds-4BmbwFsXaHK/
iHeartRadio Podcasts: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-one-mind-one-world-77149739/
Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts
The Epstein Files PodBean : https://theepsteinfiles.podbean.com
Epstein Files Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7c9pTus7Frsd8IOvJ2jQlr
Epstein Files Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/39ddfdf0-5757-4f44-94b0-efe73abf8542
ETHEREUM: 0x18d83c60d3b933960c5ff5Cbb9596f495eBa0d99
BITCOIN: 3MNbWXUdjFf9uokVR5ysJ1SovV8FJr8Nqw
CARTESI: 0x6eB188A778275b205492708b895328e433B7cD4B
BITCOIN CASH: qrdy5n4ruqmvzsa84dyk5rle2ety759dfu7szrs9qz
DOGECOIN: DGxz7yyjXyvJoRcsvUzmE2gNuptbBnrrMq
STELLAR LUMENS (XLM): GDQP2KPQGKIHYJGXNUIYOMHARUARCA7DJT5FO2FFOOKY3B2WSQHG4W37
STELLAR LUMENS (XLM) MEMO: 2300837189
IOTEX: 0x7e1eBB6f18EDdBeA4809584aE05Ae18e7a335A0c
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