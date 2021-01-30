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China Demonstrates How to Take #COVID19 Anal Swab Sample
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531 views • January 30, 2021
Passengers on a flight to Beijing were taken to a hotel where they were unwillingly subjected to anal swabs.
This is about China's 'intent to defile and humiliate', with Biden's obedience to enforce it. Watch for it.
This is about China's 'intent to defile and humiliate', with Biden's obedience to enforce it. Watch for it.
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