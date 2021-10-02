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MEDICAL FRAUD AND MURDER IN NM - PT 2
C.A.T. Chats
C.A.T. Chats
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91 views • October 02, 2021
Recent national and global news is verifying Bobby Bounds data analysis of the NM Covid Pandemic for what it is ... a SCAMdemic of deception and murder by hospital. However, the tide is turning!

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-28-doctors-fauci-covid-policymakers-crimes-humanity.html

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/oregon-senators-grand-jury-petition-cdc-fda-inflating-covid-death-data/

BOBBY BOUNDS IS A DATA ANALYST WITH DECADES OF EXPERIENCE IN I.T. AND HAS WORKED AS A DATA WAREHOUSE DESIGNER AND SYSTEMS ANALYST FOR SEVERAL OF THE LARGE HOSPITALS IN NEW MEXICO. BOBBY BEGAN LOOKING INTO ‘DEATHS DUE TO COVID-19’ LATE LAST YEAR SPECIFICALLY THOSE DEATHS OCCURRING IN NEW MEXICO.

If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe to the channel ... its new and only going to get juicier!

On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats

Wondering why I have a unicorn in the background ...?

The unicorn was used in Europe as a symbol of Jesus Christ as a code by artists during times of persecution. There is an ancient unicorn prophesy about this time and the return of the Christ.
I am also reclaiming it from the LGBTQ movement which has hijacked it along with the rainbow.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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