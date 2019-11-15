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Rejuvenate Your Skin with Red Light Therapy
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98 views • November 15, 2019
Red and near-infrared light therapies are among the safest and most effective anti-aging skincare treatments in the world today – and they are increasingly being used by dermatologists and skincare professionals alike to rejuvenate skin and treat many skin conditions including wrinkles, acne, psoriasis, scars and to heal injuries.
In this presentation you’ll learn how red light therapy works to benefit the skin and how you can begin using it today to help energize and rejuvenate your skin for a younger, healthier, more youthful appearance.
For the show notes visit:
https://endalldisease.com/episode21
If you haven't already, check out my bestselling books and red light therapy devices below.
Check out our red light therapy store:
https://endalldisease.com/store
Read my books:
https://endalldisease.com/books
Donate :
https://www.paypal.me/endalldisease
Thanks for watching! Don't forget to subscribe, will see you in the next episode.
In this presentation you’ll learn how red light therapy works to benefit the skin and how you can begin using it today to help energize and rejuvenate your skin for a younger, healthier, more youthful appearance.
For the show notes visit:
https://endalldisease.com/episode21
If you haven't already, check out my bestselling books and red light therapy devices below.
Check out our red light therapy store:
https://endalldisease.com/store
Read my books:
https://endalldisease.com/books
Donate :
https://www.paypal.me/endalldisease
Thanks for watching! Don't forget to subscribe, will see you in the next episode.
Keywords
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