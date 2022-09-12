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RT
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of a TOS-1A Solntsepyok (‘Scorching sunlight’) multiple rocket launcher crew on a combat mission to strike positions of the Ukrainian army.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jn7us-multiple-rocket-launcher-deployed-during-military-operation.html
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