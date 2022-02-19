The CCP lied to the informer and did not honor the reward

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The CCP offered a reward of 100,000 yuan for those who provide clues to assist in the arrest of North Korean Zhu Xianjian, who had escaped from prison for 41 days. But the informer didn’t get any pennies. He even spent ten pounds of meat and a box of canned food. He said that he will not trust the CCP anymore.