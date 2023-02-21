DAMAR’S SILENCE IS DEAFENING from TheHIghwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/damars-silence-is-deafening/
In the first interview since his serious cardiac event, NFL player, Damar Hamlin, had a very shocking answer when asked what actually caused his heart to stop beating. If it is vaccine related, should he be speaking out, considering the COVID-19 shot has officially made it onto the CDC’s routine childhood schedule?
POSTED: February 17, 2023
