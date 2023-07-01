Create New Account
Former US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor Doesn't Believe there will be an Election in the US in 2024
Former US Army Colonel Douglas MacGregor does not believe there will be an election in the US in 2024

He also predicts a difficult financial situation in which banks will remain closed for several weeks.


It's coming...CRASH!


