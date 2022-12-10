【 G -Times NEWS】The New Yorker Smeared Mr. Guo

https://gnews.org/articles/484036
摘要：On Oct. 21st in a live broadcast, Miles Guo talked about the New Yorker's smearing article of him using the same tactics as Caixin's Hu Shuli, who has an unusual close connection with the magazine. He said this magazine became successful in exposing Hitler in World War II but will be destroyed for being the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s mouthpiece
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.