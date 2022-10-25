4th quarter Christian with time remaining on the clock-now the end begins.com

The quarterback has a relaxed smile on his face, and his fellow teammates know the score is insurmountable, the opposing team will not be able to win the game. Many of them are already imagining the soon-coming celebration in the locker room with their coach, and the hi-fives they'll be sharing with excited fans in the parking lot after. But this game is not over, there is still 5 minutes on the clock and anything can happen. The next play is called, the ball is snapped, the quarterback launches a perfect pass to his receiver who catches it and is instantly flattened by the tackler. Hit so hard he has to be removed from the game. The team with the ball who is far ahead on points is absolutely stunned at such an aggressive play. They can't win, why are they playing so hard? What on earth just happened?



"But the end of all things is at hand: be ye therefore sober, and watch unto prayer." 1 Peter 4:7 (KJB)



Christian, you are living in the last days right here and right now, the game is not over and time remains on the clock. Our opposing team, led by Satan himself, knows they cannot overcome the point deficit and win the game. Jesus has secured the victory and Satan is a defeated foe. But guess what? The game isn't over! They're not trying to win, they're just trying to take you out so you don't finish your course. You are a fourth quarter Christian, and you're not playing for points. You're playing to finish strong…

