If you're interested in chickens, you need to check out a chicken tractor. The chickens are snacking on popcorn and egg shells.I was going to build something myself, I'm glad I didn't. Although this is a little pricey, it is extremely homemade, lightweight, and should last a lifetime. I bought it because we lost a chicken too. A. Hawk and this is a four seasons unit, the chickens never leave. We've had them down around 8°, they just roost inside. The wind doesn't get to them and they stay dry. Plus the chicken box where they lay their eggs is quite unique, produces very clean eggs, the chickens never see them once they lay them.