Are You Prepared for Forced Vaccinations? Protect Our Rights & Keep Families Safe w/ Sheriff Mack

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Show Description: Sheriff Mack rejoins the program to discuss the loss of rights and liberties many Americans are suffering through today. We discuss the forced mask mandates and the upcoming forced vaccinations that may be deployed across America. He discusses how Sheriffs across this country must be prepared to protect our rights if a mass forced vaccinations does occur. You can donate to this very important cause at https://constitutional-sheriffs-and-p.... Learn more about Sheriff Mack and the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) at https://cspoa.org/
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