Richard Vobes: They knew it didn't work from the start! (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Richard Vobes at:-

https://youtu.be/40_EDHDTuxA?si=VZEdncfXByzOxeFV

Oct 6, 2023 #vaccination #death #liesAs you will see from this booklet sent to me. The Government were aware that the medical intervention they mandated on the population not only wouldn't work, but potentially cause deaths. Yet they pressed on.

Link to book: https://archive.org/details/b2136140x_201805


-------------------------------------------------------------------

#vaccination #death #lies

