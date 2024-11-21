BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thanksgiving: Ditch The Food Coma
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 5 months ago

Are you tired of feeling sluggish and groggy after holiday meals? In this podcast, I, Erik, dive deep into the real reasons behind that infamous food coma we experience during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not just the tryptophan in turkey that’s to blame; it’s the high levels of carbohydrates and sugars in our festive meals that can lead to that post-dinner lethargy. I’ll share some eye-opening insights into the nutritional profiles of typical holiday foods and offer practical tips on how to enjoy your celebrations without the dreaded food coma. Join me as we explore how to adjust our holiday plates for a more energetic and enjoyable experience this season.

Chapters:

  • 00:11 - The Holiday Season
  • 04:49 - Understanding the Thanksgiving Food Coma
  • 08:30 - Understanding Food Coma: The Role of Carbohydrates and Desserts
  • 13:51 - Understanding Carbohydrate Intake
  • 20:22 - Understanding Carbohydrate Impact on Meals

[email protected]


Keywords
thanksgiving food comatryptophan mythholiday eating tipshealthy holiday mealshow to enjoy thanksgivinglow-carb holiday mealsthanksgiving drink choices
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy