Thanksgiving: Ditch The Food Coma

Are you tired of feeling sluggish and groggy after holiday meals? In this podcast, I, Erik, dive deep into the real reasons behind that infamous food coma we experience during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not just the tryptophan in turkey that’s to blame; it’s the high levels of carbohydrates and sugars in our festive meals that can lead to that post-dinner lethargy. I’ll share some eye-opening insights into the nutritional profiles of typical holiday foods and offer practical tips on how to enjoy your celebrations without the dreaded food coma. Join me as we explore how to adjust our holiday plates for a more energetic and enjoyable experience this season.
Chapters:
- 00:11 - The Holiday Season
- 04:49 - Understanding the Thanksgiving Food Coma
- 08:30 - Understanding Food Coma: The Role of Carbohydrates and Desserts
- 13:51 - Understanding Carbohydrate Intake
- 20:22 - Understanding Carbohydrate Impact on Meals