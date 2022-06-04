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INSANE! Economy On BRINK Of COLLAPSE! - Biden Blames PUTIN For Inflation! - Wants To PRINT MORE!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the insane speech by President Biden regarding inflation as he blames the inflation on covid, Putin and everything other than the Fed while pledging to help mitigate inflation by printing MORE MONEY!
The Orwellian doublethink is truly at shocking record levels at this point.
As the economy heads for complete collapse, the cashless society is coming in to replace the old guard system by design as people delve further into technocratic enslavement and transhumanism.
In this video, certified financial planner Tim Picciott breaks down where he thinks this is going and how the false flag of economic collapse is by design to bring in the new world order!

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
newsrussiaeconomyfederal reservemoneymarketsnwoconspiracybidenputineconomicssocial creditrecessiontechnocracyfinanceinflationvoluntaryismjosh sigurdsonsupply chaingreat resettim picciottwam
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