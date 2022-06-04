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INSANE! Economy On BRINK Of COLLAPSE! - Biden Blames PUTIN For Inflation! - Wants To PRINT MORE!
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867 views • June 04, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the insane speech by President Biden regarding inflation as he blames the inflation on covid, Putin and everything other than the Fed while pledging to help mitigate inflation by printing MORE MONEY!
The Orwellian doublethink is truly at shocking record levels at this point.
As the economy heads for complete collapse, the cashless society is coming in to replace the old guard system by design as people delve further into technocratic enslavement and transhumanism.
In this video, certified financial planner Tim Picciott breaks down where he thinks this is going and how the false flag of economic collapse is by design to bring in the new world order!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the insane speech by President Biden regarding inflation as he blames the inflation on covid, Putin and everything other than the Fed while pledging to help mitigate inflation by printing MORE MONEY!
The Orwellian doublethink is truly at shocking record levels at this point.
As the economy heads for complete collapse, the cashless society is coming in to replace the old guard system by design as people delve further into technocratic enslavement and transhumanism.
In this video, certified financial planner Tim Picciott breaks down where he thinks this is going and how the false flag of economic collapse is by design to bring in the new world order!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
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World Alternative Media
2022
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