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Sci-Fi-Scam-Man-Dan and the Four Seasons
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127 views • August 20, 2020
If you're a flat-Earther or have searched the topic using YouTube's ridiculously biased algorithm, or allowed YouTube's auto-play feature to recommend your next video, or tried to send an Eric Dubay video to one of your globe-indoctrinated friends, you and they will likely have come across a "debunking" video by one of YouTube's most pushed globe propagandists, SciManDan.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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