WND Editor Warns how Google Plans to End the Free Flow of Information on the Internet

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David Kupelian of https://wnd.com/ joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down how Google plans to end the free flow of information on the internet.
Read more here: https://www.wnd.com/2022/09/12-days-google-still-effectively-deplatforming-wnd/
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