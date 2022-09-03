WND Editor Warns how Google Plans to End the Free Flow of Information on the Internet

David Kupelian of https://wnd.com/ joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down how Google plans to end the free flow of information on the internet.

Read more here: https://www.wnd.com/2022/09/12-days-google-still-effectively-deplatforming-wnd/

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