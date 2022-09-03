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WND Editor Warns how Google Plans to End the Free Flow of Information on the Internet
Natural Intelligence
Natural Intelligence
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111 views • September 03, 2022

David Kupelian of https://wnd.com/ joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down how Google plans to end the free flow of information on the internet.

Read more here: https://www.wnd.com/2022/09/12-days-google-still-effectively-deplatforming-wnd/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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