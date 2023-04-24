BREAKING Could losing Tucker Carlson DESTROY Fox News?

Glenn Beck





Apr 24, 2023

In this clip, Glenn announces breaking news that may be the biggest story for media this year: Tucker Carlson is OUT at Fox News. Glenn and Stu speculate why the number one host may be leaving, where Tucker will go next, and the DISASTROUS consequences this could have for the cable channel. Could this DESTROY Fox News and be the end of the network...?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMAneRshtts





