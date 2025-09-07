NUMN Edition - #14 Covid Criminals and Porn Pushing Pedagogues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:
At last! Covidian bureaucrats sued by doctors for their meddlesome interference
Scottish witch apologises for persecution of her coven-mates.
Poison dwarf signs off with toxic recommendation.
The school library book that’s too pornographic for the school board meeting.
In between, other topics crop up as regularly as anti-scientific medical “suggestions” from the FDA.
The Unknowns’ Bonus Film Recommendation:
The eye-opening and spine-chilling Covid documentary Died Suddenly.
Unknowns featured this week: Justin, Terry, Ashley and Jackye.
News Item Links:
Covid Criminality;
Sturgeon's Crocodile Tears;
Fauci’s Foul Farewell;
Porn OK for School, not for School Board;
Other Useful links:
You Are Loved Store - Jackye's online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".
The Propaganda Report, with Brad Binkley and Monica Perez - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.
The Union of the Unwanted — freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.
