La Conspiracion de la Pandemia COVID 19

La Dra. Viviane Brunet es especialista en ginecología, obstetricia y terapias naturales complementarias abocada a la lucha contra la mafia del sistema médico convencional y los corruptos organismos y poderes supra nacionales los cuales están imponiendo sus plandémicas agendas globalistas de control, explotación y exterminio.
La Dra. Brunet resalta hechos los cuales confirman que la pandemia del COVID 19 es una conspiración desarrollada a escala mundial.
