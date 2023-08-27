Create New Account
La Conspiracion de la Pandemia COVID 19
NoLesTenemosMiedo
La Dra. Viviane Brunet es especialista en ginecología, obstetricia y terapias naturales complementarias abocada a la lucha contra la mafia del sistema médico convencional y los corruptos organismos y poderes supra nacionales los cuales están imponiendo sus plandémicas agendas globalistas de control, explotación y exterminio.

La Dra. Brunet resalta hechos los cuales confirman que la pandemia del COVID 19 es una conspiración desarrollada a escala mundial.

omsonupandemiavacunacovidinmunologicoconspiracionfauchiplandemiacontagiosistema inmunevivane brunet

