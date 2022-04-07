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MrE: Is This a Pen, a Hotel, a Hospital or a Prison? [03.04.2022]
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74 views • April 07, 2022
Note: Great work from MrE again he make me laugh many times :) And the same shit is happening here in Denmark often I ask questions to people like he does, all about 99,99% of people here are also totally fucking brainwashed Zombie Slaves.
People LIKE to be fucking Slaves to the Satanic System...
Doing some field recordings.
Thank you for your support!
paypal.me/mrehistory
Apocalypse_Watchman
1306 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jA80HYmnDXku/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/apocalypse_watchman/
People LIKE to be fucking Slaves to the Satanic System...
Doing some field recordings.
Thank you for your support!
paypal.me/mrehistory
Apocalypse_Watchman
1306 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jA80HYmnDXku/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/apocalypse_watchman/
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