End Games: War Saves Lives! The Peace President’s Controlled-Chaos Terror Attack On America’s Food, Gas, Water, and Power Supplies

“So I just want to say, I feel good about where we're going as a nation. We're killing all the right people, and we're cutting your taxes. Trump is my favorite president. We’ve run out of bombs…” If you think the Covaids lockdown was bad, wait until they use ‘the war’ as an excuse for more lethal injections and more lockdowns in a system where your energy consumption, travel and purchases are controlled and your body, your speech and even your thoughts are monitored.





TZLA | tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****









Intro song: Chris Webby - Raw Thoughts VII: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eW9xH3feKEo&t=2s





Killary Clip:

https://x.com/ArmstrongEcon/status/2032234539884380407?s=20





Trump on Kushner:

https://x.com/garethicke/status/2031264713300910305?s=20





Karoline Leavitt :

https://x.com/KerryBurgess/status/2030548738792448428?s=20





People walking around with no legs:

https://x.com/Acyn/status/2031128858309833083?s=20





Trump Endorses Jake Paul:

https://x.com/DowdEdward/status/2031858420983455930?s=20





Jake Paul Jewish

https://x.com/truthtroll_X/status/2007987359615488046?s=20





Jake Paul Interview:

https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/2032545775767453789?s=20





Netanyahu 6 Fingers:

https://x.com/hippyygoat/status/2032506231366074730?s=20





Netanyahu Missing Teeth:

https://x.com/goddek/status/2032563052839674287?s=20





King of The Jews Book:

https://x.com/BerwickJeff/status/2031373133903487437?s=20





Pirate Chain:

https://x.com/privatuso/status/2032106927765729658?s=20





TSA Lines:

https://x.com/DallasTexasTV/status/2032436395961147884?s=20





Iowa Farmer:

https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/2032062249024577739?s=20





Von der Layen oil EU:

https://x.com/ArmstrongEcon/status/2031764671456276744?s=20



