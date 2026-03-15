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End Games: War Saves Lives! The Peace President’s Controlled-Chaos Terror Attack On America’s Food, Gas, Water, and Power Supplies
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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“So I just want to say, I feel good about where we're going as a nation. We're killing all the right people, and we're cutting your taxes. Trump is my favorite president. We’ve run out of bombs…” If you think the Covaids lockdown was bad, wait until they use ‘the war’ as an excuse for more lethal injections and more lockdowns in a system where your energy consumption, travel and purchases are controlled and your body, your speech and even your thoughts are monitored.


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***** Sources for this video *****



Intro song: Chris Webby - Raw Thoughts VII: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eW9xH3feKEo&t=2s


Killary Clip:

https://x.com/ArmstrongEcon/status/2032234539884380407?s=20


Trump on Kushner:

https://x.com/garethicke/status/2031264713300910305?s=20


Karoline Leavitt :

https://x.com/KerryBurgess/status/2030548738792448428?s=20


People walking around with no legs:

https://x.com/Acyn/status/2031128858309833083?s=20


Trump Endorses Jake Paul:

https://x.com/DowdEdward/status/2031858420983455930?s=20


Jake Paul Jewish

https://x.com/truthtroll_X/status/2007987359615488046?s=20


Jake Paul Interview:

https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/2032545775767453789?s=20


Netanyahu 6 Fingers:

https://x.com/hippyygoat/status/2032506231366074730?s=20


Netanyahu Missing Teeth:

https://x.com/goddek/status/2032563052839674287?s=20


King of The Jews Book:

https://x.com/BerwickJeff/status/2031373133903487437?s=20


Pirate Chain:

https://x.com/privatuso/status/2032106927765729658?s=20


TSA Lines:

https://x.com/DallasTexasTV/status/2032436395961147884?s=20


Iowa Farmer:

https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/2032062249024577739?s=20


Von der Layen oil EU:

https://x.com/ArmstrongEcon/status/2031764671456276744?s=20


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