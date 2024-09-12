The Unauthorized Biography of O.J. Simpson

This video presents the other side of the story about Orenthal James Simpson who died earlier this year in April allegedly from an illness but was likely the victim of murder through the "treatment" he was receiving. Judge Joe Brown speaks for the majority of the video. Though the video was made to be brief only a longer video can do full justice. The Associated Press in its obituary of O.J. Simpson refers to him as a "legendary football player and actor" whose public image was tarnished by the "murder trial" even though he was found innocent. Nicole Brown is a German woman who was the mother of 2 of his children. They got together in 1985 but separated in 1992. In 1994 Nicole was found brutally murdered along with another man. O.J. Simpson was then falsely accused by Anglo America without a shred of evidence. According to a survey taken after the trial: Negro America was overwhelmingly convinced of his innocence while Anglo America overwhelmingly believed he was guilty.





The truth of the matter is that Nicole Brown and her boyfriend were murdered by corrupt police who were drug dealing international mafia members; and they colluded with the totally corrupt Anglo American media to smear, villainize and totally destroy O.J. Simpson. Anglo Americans murdered Nicole Brown and her boyfriend.





In a 1997 civil trial O.J. Simpson was unjustly declared guilty of the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown and her boyfriend and was forced to pay $33mn to their families. The false allegations against him ruined his life economically and reputationally. The reactions from Anglo Americans to O.J.'s death was generally spiteful, vengeful, malicious, irrational, slanderous, gleeful and celebratory. Even though O.J. was found innocent by their own judicial system: Anglo America just obsessively continues (for decades) to falsely accuse him while -- strangely enough --turning a complete blind eye to worse crimes that they commit against other races. They want so badly to be considered "victims" that they have to lie and create myths to sustain the narrative. They also systematically suppress and refuse to mention any of the overwhelming evidence that proves O.J.'s innocence. O.J. was eulogized by Negro America after his death as a legend who accomplished so much.





100 million watched in real time on TV the slow police car chase of O.J. Simpson's white Bronco in 1994 after he was falsely accused of double murder. A year later 150 million watched live on TV the jury deliver the 'not guilty' verdict. That is bigger than the audience of the biggest superbowl in history. 😲 Anglo American media says that the amount of viewers tuning in live to watch the O.J. Simpson drama is a moment in TV history that will never ever be replicated again. It is important to note that hardly anyone used the Internet back then which was slow and the US population in 1994 was 263.4 million whereas today it is around 335 million.







