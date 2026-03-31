Israeli missile strikes on the Iranian ZU-23-2, on the roof of a high-rise building in Tehran - left 2 men hanging on the ledge of a burning roof, & one falls down

Israeli missile strikes on the Iranian ZU-23-2, located on the roof of a high-rise building in Tehran.

At the end, two people, possibly anti-aircraft gun operators, are hanging on the ledge of a burning roof, and one falls down.

Adding:

An F-35 crashed at the Nevada Test and Training Range in southern Nevada. The pilot ejected and survived with minor injuries.

According to KSNV News 3, the aircraft experienced maneuvering issues around noon local time, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot was later located and reported to be in good condition.