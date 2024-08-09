BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BLAME IT ON CANADA BY SABRINA WALLACE
196 views • 9 months ago

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20080013311A1/en

graphene healthcare

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/chemistry/articles/10.3389/fchem.2019.00399/full

.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29266160/

(of a process) performed or taking place in a living organism.

"in vivo studies in animals"

https://www.atcc.org/products/crl-1739

Nanocarriers include agents such as nanoparticles, dendrimers, and polymeric or lipid-based carriers like liposomes (Fig. 8). Nanocarriers function by serving as a transport carrier that determines the pharmacokinetics of transport and distribution instead of the active drug.

https://www.nasa.gov/general/orbiting-rainbows-optical-manipulation-of-aerosols-and-the-beginnings-of-future-space-construction/

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2975437/

Optogenetics is a biological technique to control the activity of neurons or other cell types with light. This is achieved by expression of light-sensitive ion channels, pumps or enzymes specifically in the target cells.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9545052

Adenocarcinoma of the stomach is divided into two main classes, depending on where it forms in the stomach: Gastric cardia cancer begins in the top inch of the stomach, just below where it meets the esophagus. Non-cardia gastric cancer is cancer that begins in all other sections of the stomach.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transfection#:~:text=Biological%20transfection%20is%20typically%20mediated,a%20replication%2Ddeficient%20viral%20particle.

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

.

https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/privacy-pia-obim004-hartincrement1-february2020_0.pdf

.

https://www.iec.ch/blog/standard-journey-biodigital-convergence

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9545052

.

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcmR1Maf2ZU

wban | omnet++ projects

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2975437/

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bBzIgIaPS4

.

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/search/site/Remote%20human%20body

.

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/search/site/Biosensors

.

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/search/site/Millimeter%20wave

.

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/search/site/Terahertz

.

https://journals.plos.org/ploscompbiol/article?id=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1003603

.

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQm_7aPjBU

Keywords
trump20242030covid
