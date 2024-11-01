Broadcast Battle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Media Meltdown
* The liberal media are attacking the liberal media.
* What is going on?
* They’re more on edge than usual.
* They simply can’t believe that half the country wants Donald Trump as president.
* Their mission is to influence you, not inform you.
The full segment is linked below.
