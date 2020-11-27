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Who's next on Trump's pardon list? | George Papadopoulos
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79 views • November 27, 2020
After the presidential pardon of General Michael Flynn, many are wondering who could be next up on President Trump's list for a similar action. Ex-Trump advisor and self-proclaimed victim of the Trump 'witch hunt' George Papadopoulos joins Newsmax TV's John Bachman to discuss.
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