The Book of Revelation - Part 16 - "The First Four Trumpets"- Expository Reading

Revelation 8:6-13 NLT

Then the seven angels with the seven trumpets prepared to blow their mighty blasts. [7] The first angel blew his trumpet, and hail and fire mixed with blood were thrown down on the earth. One-third of the earth was set on fire, one-third of the trees were burned, and all the green grass was burned. [8] Then the second angel blew his trumpet, and a great mountain of fire was thrown into the sea. One-third of the water in the sea became blood, [9] one-third of all things living in the sea died, and one-third of all the ships on the sea were destroyed. [10] Then the third angel blew his trumpet, and a great star fell from the sky, burning like a torch. It fell on one-third of the rivers and on the springs of water. [11] The name of the star was Bitterness. It made one-third of the water bitter, and many people died from drinking the bitter water. [12] Then the fourth angel blew his trumpet, and one-third of the sun was struck, and one-third of the moon, and one-third of the stars, and they became dark. And one-third of the day was dark, and also one-third of the night. [13] Then I looked, and I heard a single eagle crying loudly as it flew through the air, "Terror, terror, terror to all who belong to this world because of what will happen when the last three angels blow their trumpets."