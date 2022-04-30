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Pride Versus Humility
Proverbs 29:23 (NIV)
23 Pride brings a person low,
but the lowly in spirit gain honor.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Pride is the original sin, committed first by the devil.
It brought him down, and Adam and Eve as well.
Humility is a rare virtue that requires self-awareness.
I am so proud to have mastered humility.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8hfnwe
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