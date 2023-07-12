Bank Of America Fined $150 Million dollars for charging multiple overdraft fees, creating accounts without consent and no paying out credit card rewards. It is Wells Fargo Bank fraud all over again. Mega Banks are not you r friends and do not have your best interest in mind. Smaller banks, local banks are much better and always watch where your money goes. Do not trust banks like Bank of America
