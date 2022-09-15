Create New Account
Relcovax and Novavax: Who’s Pushing What
September 14, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


September 14, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Relcovax and Novavax - we’re told they are 2nd generation COVID “vaccines.” Who’s pushing this continuation of mRNA bioweapons? Dr. Jane asks why are people still trying to develop more of these shots?, Any of you paying attention of the fact that there is no pandemic there isn’t even an epidemic. Everybody knows the PCR test is a fraud and doesn’t diagnose anything. What are we developing additional versions of this toxic bio weapon shot for? And don’t miss Dr. Jane’s two part interview with Dr.Judy Mikovits who blows the lid off of the NIH and tells her version of the real Anthony Fauci! This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k3l4h-live-7pm-relcovax-and-novavax-whos-pushing-what.html


