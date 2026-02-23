THE SUPRA-GOVERNMENT GLOBAL ELITES FINALLY EXPOSED IN THE EPSTEIN FILES 🎙 JULIAN DOREY

Subscribe Here: ‪@juliandoreyclips‬





The Epstein case continues to raise questions that haven’t gone away.





In this conversation, Julian Dorey reflects on interviewing an Epstein survivor and discusses some of the most disturbing allegations tied to the broader investigation. While many claims remain unproven or heavily debated, certain themes continue to resurface — elite power structures, secretive networks, and allegations that go far beyond financial crimes.





Some observers argue that the Epstein files hint at a supra-government level of influence — a network operating above traditional institutions. Others caution that speculation can quickly outpace verified evidence.





Julian breaks down:

• What he learned from speaking directly with a survivor

• Which allegations remain documented vs. unverified

• Why certain disturbing claims continue to circulate

• The idea of a global elite operating beyond normal accountability

• Why truth-seeking requires separating fact from narrative





This conversation doesn’t present conclusions — it explores the questions.





As more documents are released and more survivors speak publicly, the debate over what really happened — and who was involved — continues.

