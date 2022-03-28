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THE GLOBAL SCAM & KRSNA'S PLAN · PART 3 · WHAT IS REALITY ? · NIMAI CAITANYA DASA
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50 views • March 28, 2022
Are "anti-vaxxers" really out of touch with reality ?
Prabhupada's views on injections and modern medicine.
With special guest, His Grace Nimai Caitanya dasa, ayurvedic practitioner.
Sources:
http://www.wholehealthnow.com/video/kelia-40.html
https://rumble.com/vlpecw-the-story-of-ivermectin.html
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
https://vimeo.com/613624887
http://www.wholehealthnow.com/video/kelia-43.html
https://covid19.onedaymd.com/2021/11/dr-peter-mccullough-early-treatment.html
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/whistleblower-exposes-pfizer-vaccine-data-cover-up/
Hosted by Gaura dasa & Pradyumna dasa.
Please leave a comment or contact us directly:
[email protected]
[email protected]
Stay Updated Here: https://t.me/krsnasplanchannel
All Glories to Srila Prabhupada !
All Glories to Sri Caitanya Mahaprabhu !
Prabhupada's views on injections and modern medicine.
With special guest, His Grace Nimai Caitanya dasa, ayurvedic practitioner.
Sources:
http://www.wholehealthnow.com/video/kelia-40.html
https://rumble.com/vlpecw-the-story-of-ivermectin.html
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
https://vimeo.com/613624887
http://www.wholehealthnow.com/video/kelia-43.html
https://covid19.onedaymd.com/2021/11/dr-peter-mccullough-early-treatment.html
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/whistleblower-exposes-pfizer-vaccine-data-cover-up/
Hosted by Gaura dasa & Pradyumna dasa.
Please leave a comment or contact us directly:
[email protected]
[email protected]
Stay Updated Here: https://t.me/krsnasplanchannel
All Glories to Srila Prabhupada !
All Glories to Sri Caitanya Mahaprabhu !
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