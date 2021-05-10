DR CARRIE MADEJ FULL INTERVIEW PLANET LOCKDOWN COVID-19 QUARANTINES MASKS CURFEWS VACCINES

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This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation. The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
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